7 Tips To Start The New Year In Style

“New Year, New Me,” tends to be the general consensus as the clock hits midnight on New Year’s Day. While some people make resolutions to lose weight or travel more, some of us are more interested in our fashion choices. If you want to be the most stylish person at work, at school or even your whole town in 2019, these seven tips will help. (Image Credit: Pexels.com)

Black and gold

If you want to start the new year in a classic look, you can’t go wrong with black and gold. This is the kind of look you can wear to the office and then dress up for a night on the town. Plus, it’s practically timeless. We covered a black and gold outfit back in 2013 – and it’s one that’s still at the height of fashion in 2019! At least with this look, you know it will never go out of style.

Wide leg pants

There is no denying that women’s pants have got a whole lot wider in recent months, as this looks to be one of the best trends of the new year. One of the best things about wide leg pants is that you can wear them in winter, with a sweater, or in summer with a light tee. Add some of these to your wardrobe, and you can wear them all year round.

Tailored wardrobe

We’ve been slowly watching the tailored look slide back into the fashion world recently, and in 2019 it’s making a real comeback. However, ditch the black or gray pantsuits and opt for something a bit more colorful instead. Cobalt blues, fuschia pinks, and sunburst yellows should all be at the top of your ‘to-wear’ list.

Smart shorts

If a pantsuit isn’t your thing, perhaps take a leaf out of Meghan Markle’s book and opt for smart shorts instead. They were seen all over the catwalk during fashion week, following the whole tailored wardrobe vibe. Add some pantyhose and a blazer in the winter to keep the chill out, then strip it all back for summer.

Feathers and fringing

Feathers on flat shoes and fringing on jackets – two things that have been seen a lot on the catwalk. You don’t need to go all out with either of these trends, however, as plenty of stores are stocking accessories such as handbags and earrings, complete with feathers or fringing. Start the new year in style by adding one of these statement pieces to your wardrobe.

Lose the athleisure

If you’ve only recently stocked your wardrobe up with the athleisure trend then we have some bad news for you – experts are saying it’s on the way out! Looking at all of the tailored trends we’ve already seen for 2019, it seems as though wearing your gym clothes outside of the gym is a no-go once again.

Add some sequins

Do sequins ever really go out of fashion? Many of us get all glittered up for the festive season, then hide it all in the back of the wardrobe for the rest of the year. If you want to ensure your new year is full of sparkle and avoid those dreary winter blues, it’s time to get the sequins back out!

So, there we have it – seven top style tips and fashion trends to ensure you start the new year in style. The only question now is, which one will you go for? Let us know in the comments!