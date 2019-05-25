Best Sleepover Party For Kids with Elite Teepees

Elite Teepees, started in the heart of San Diego, begins with a dream and ends with pure joy. Founder, Nikki has many years of creative expression under her belt and has found her way to back them through her launch of Elite Teepees. After enjoying a successful career in the corporate consulting world that spanned over five continents she found home in Carlsbad, California. Looking at the gorgeous sunsets as inspiration to start a new chapter where dreams come true.

Elite Teepees is looking to bring a new wave of creativity to your next party. With a mission to make your dreams come true with a sleepover experience all about fun and imagination. Organizing parties, especially sleepovers can cost precious time. In today’s non-stop world don’t let the stress of planning outweigh the joy of a festive night in with friends. This is where Elite Teepees comes in; fully equipped with mattresses, bedding, decorative pillows, fur rug, bed tray, night lights, personalized name plaque, bunting/garland, decorative themed accessories, party favors and a sprinkle of magic!

“If you are searching for an epic sleepover party for kids, this is a perfect dream come true. They set up everything and each child gets their own space. As a mom, this takes some of the stress away. They have something for all ages (even adults) and different themes to choose from. My daughter absolutely loved everything and can’t wait to have another sleepover! Thank you for making memories for our children.”

Recently featured on Fox5 to showcase their exquisite designs, Elite Teepees is stress-free for the party goers and the party throwers. The only thing your guests need to bring are their overnight bag and sense of adventure. To put it simply: we set up the space, you enjoy the party, and we pack it up the next day. From a night of fun with friends, your sports or social team, a special birthday (double digits, entering the teen years, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Quince, Sweet 16), a girls or family glamp-in or a kids-corner at a wedding reception – we embrace any age & cater to all life’s celebrations. For more information on the Elite Teepee Experience please check us out at https://www.eliteteepees.com/ and follow us on Instagram and Facebook @eliteteepees for exciting updates on our party themes!

Contact Info:

info@eliteteepees.com | 310.800.8554 | Carlsbad, CA