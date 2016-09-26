Best Ways to Travel to Vegas for a Night on the Town

The best ways to get a quick taste of Vegas without spending your vacation days nowadays is to either go to sites like:

http://www.purenetent.com and try some quality online casinos, or head out to the Sin City for a night on the town.

But when it comes to actually going, many people would never make the trip due to the inconvenience of traveling to and from Vegas only to spend a single night of having fun. If you are one of those people, you can check out this article and forget about that inconvenience with the following travel ideas:

Why Driving is Not a Great Option

The most logical thing to do would be to get into your car and pick a route from LA that will take you to the I-15. But if you choose to drive yourself, keep in mind that you’ll lose about 4-5 hours in the car, and that’s if the traffic is not jammed.

Driving also means that you will have to turn on the A/C all the time, which can only make you more drowsy and tired and ruin your night out. Also, getting back towards LA after a night out can turn into the worst ride of your life, since there’s always double the traffic going back from Vegas than going to it. Thus, it’s best if you forget about driving and find other ways to get there.

Flying Cheap

The most convenient option, depending on your travel needs, would be to fly to Vegas on a plane. Grabbing a commercial flight is the cheapest way, especially if you book a return ticket outside of rush hours.

To get the cheapest price on your commercial flight, make sure you stick to the following tips:

Book mid-week flights for best price (if you can get days off);

Book Friday – Saturday to get a better weekend price;

Never return on Sundays when prices are highest;

Use services like Kayak.com , to find the cheapest option or find discounts;

Avoid high-traffic days like holidays or large-scale conventions.

Flying Expensive

Those with more money to spend can also choose to fly with a private jet or a helicopter. Out of the two, jets are the more expensive and less practical option. Flying on a private jet is only good if you are planning to entertain clients, otherwise it is not very practical in terms of money and time.

On the other hand, helicopters are cheaper and faster than private jets, but much more expensive than commercial flights. Yes, they are noisy, but they also offer breathtaking views, fast travel, and they can land and lift off at more locations than the airport.

Luxury Ground Transport

If you don’t want to spend a lot of money on flights, but still want a better experience than traveling with a Greyhound bus, there are a number of luxury transportation services available to you.

First of all, there are the luxury bus services like LuxBus, which offer the following:

Comfortable bus seats;

Built-in TV screens, radio and entertainment;

Bus attendants serving complimentary drinks, snacks and food;

Affordable return tickets ($70-99);

Drop offs in front of hotels/casinos.

But if you don’ like to share a bus with many other people, you can also try to hire a luxury van or a private limo. Most luxury van services will normally offer everything from leather seats to champagne, Wi-Fi and foldable beds for you to sleep, but the package you choose will depend on how much money you have in mind. You will also have to share the van with 3-4 people.

On the other hand, limos are the faster and more comfortable option, but they also come with a higher price tag. You can likewise share a limo with friends, but if you choose to do so you will be doing that at the expense of your comfort.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is that if you want to enjoy a night out in Vegas, the best way to do it would be to avoid driving there yourself and instead relax during the ride. But whether you will take a 2+ hour flight luxury flight or a 4-5 hour drive on a luxury bus will entirely depend on several factors:

How much do you want to spend on transportation?

How important is getting there quick to you?

What kind of “luxury” do you want to enjoy while travelling?

Do you want to share a ride with anyone?

Is the service you want available on that date?

Once you have the answer to these questions, finding your perfect travel option will be a breeze.