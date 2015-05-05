Cats & Dogs Street Festival 2015

San Diego’s own home grown Doggie Street Festival (DSF) is also held in Los Angeles and Phoenix Arizona. This outdoor festival is the perfect event for pet lovers to have a great time with their dogs or an excellent opportunity for two-footed attendees to find a four footed companion from one of the more than 40 city, county or individual breed specific rescue groups in attendance with adoptable dogs and cats. Last year an estimated 15,000 animal lovers attended and more than 200 animals found new homes at the San Diego Festival. (Image Credit)

New this year Doggie Street Festival will have a Kids Stage with invited guests to “shout out” for pet adoption. Vital to the transformation of how the public views pet homeless is our youth. DSF strives to capture the imagination of youngsters and involve them as advocates in the resolution of pet homelessness by encouraging our young people to choose adoption as their first option.

Another highlight of this years festival will be the presentation of our local DSF Hero Awards, among the honorees will be KUSI-TV broadcast meteorologist Dave Scott and San Diego VCA Hospital Manager Vilen Vlasov.

This public service adopt-a-thon and companion animal celebration provides a shopping extravaganza experience with lots of great deals and free samples from the more than 100 specialty vendors in attendance offering the latest in pet foods, services, fashion, accessories, health supplements, dog training, travel, lodging, nutrition and veterinary care. “Peeps” looking to spoil their adopted or current furry family member/s will find everything they could want to pamper and improve the lives of their pets. As always there will be music, food and extraordinary Auction Prizes. Doggie Street Festival has it all!!! (Image Credit)

WHAT: 7th Annual Doggie Street Festival. Free, family friendly celebration of our companion animals and adopt-a-thon.

WHEN: Saturday August 22, 2015 from 9AM to 4PM

WHERE: NTC PARK at Liberty Station 2455 Cushing Road San Diego, CA 92106

MORE INFO: www.doggiestreetfestival.org