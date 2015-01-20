Charity Golf Tournament

Philanthropist Madeleine Pickens, Event Co-Chair Dominique Plewes and The Del Mar Country Club have announced that General Michael Hayden, former Director of the CIA and the National Security Agency, will be the keynote speaker at the fourth annual fundraiser to benefit the SEAL-Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Family Foundation on Saturday, March 21. This year’s fundraiser will thank Navy SEALs and their families for their military service, and honor fallen heroes. Last year’s event hosted 400 guests and raised more than $1.3 million. (Image Credit)

General Hayden is a retired four-star general who served as director of the CIA and the NSA when the course of world events was changing at an accelerating rate. As head of the country’s keystone intelligence-gathering agencies, he was on the frontline of geopolitical strife and the war on terrorism. He understands the dangers, risks, and potential rewards of the political, economic, and security situations facing the planet. General Hayden currently speaks about political situations in hot spots around the world, analyzing the tumultuous global environment and what it all means for the American people and America’s interests. He has highlighted the delicate balance between liberty and security in intelligence work, as well the potential benefits and dangers associated with the cyber domain. As the former head of two multi-billion dollar enterprises, he also addresses the challenges of managing complex organizations in times of stress and the need to develop effective internal and external communications.

Hayden is currently a principal at the Chertoff Group and a distinguished visiting professor at the George Mason University School of Public Policy. He was also elected to the board of directors of Motorola Solutions in January 2011 and serves on a variety of other boards and consultancies. In 2013, the Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA) awarded Hayden the 29th annual William Oliver Baker Award. In 2014 he was the inaugural Humanitas visiting professor in intelligence studies at Oxford University in the United Kingdom.

The Del Mar Country Club fundraiser will feature a scramble golf tournament, a cocktail reception, dinner gala with speakers and entertainment, and live and silent auctions. The event begins with breakfast and registration from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., followed by the Scramble Golf Tournament at 10:30 a.m. A cocktail reception and silent auction will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the evening program and live auction at 6:30 p.m.

The Del Mar Country Club is one of the premier country clubs in Southern California. The club family owned and managed by Madeleine Ann Pickens, a golf enthusiast, businesswoman and philanthropist. The daughter of renowned golf course architect, Bill Baker, she drew from her father’s mentoring and her European influences to develop the golf course and its magnificent landscaping surrounding a 55,000 square foot castle-like Clubhouse. The breathtaking property quickly turned into one of the finest country clubs in the country. Madeleine is currently developing Mustang Monument Eco-Resort and Preserve in Northeastern Nevada. For more information about both properties, visit: www.delmarcountryclub.com and www.mustangmonument.com.

About SEAL – Naval Special Warfare Family Foundation

The SEAL-Naval Special Warfare Family Foundation supports individual and family readiness through an array of programs specifically targeted to assist the Naval Special Warfare community in maintaining a resilient, sustainable, and healthy force in this era of persistent conflict and frequent deployments. With SEALs, their ability to stay fit and focused determines the success of every mission. Part of our job is to facilitate that focus by ensuring every SEAL knows his family is, and will be taken care of. Our motto is “Taking care of THEIR family while they protect OURS.” SEAL-NSWFF programs include Family Resiliency and Services, NSW Kids, Bereavement Support, Transition Assistance, Counter Deployment, Global Outreach, Emergency Assistance and Wounded Warriors. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.sealnswff.org.

For more information about the sponsorship packages for the fourth annual fundraiser to benefit the SEAL-Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Family Foundation, visit www.supportourwarriors.org, or contact Carol Tuller at 619-344-0344, x715 or delmarevent@gmail.com.