Exclusive Yoga Event in San Diego

The Centre knows that San Diegans love their yoga as much as they love the outdoors, and this month they’ll collaborate with Yoga ONE to host an outdoor yoga class on the penthouse level overlooking the beautiful Escondido hills on Saturday September 19th from 10:00 a.m. ­ 11:00 a.m. Plus, The Farm Stand West will be offering produce to all of the attendees, and refreshments will be supplied by CULTURE Craft Coffee + Espresso and Suja Juice. Vintana Wine + Dine will be creating a special healthy lunch option so that post-event, people can nosh on delicious and nutritious cuisine. Lastly, guests will have the chance toenter in a raffle to receive a chance to win some fun yoga gear from Lux Ave Boutique. (Image Credit)

It’s the ideal healthy morning to encourage guests to keep being healthy even when summer is coming to an end.

WHO: The Centre in partnership with Yoga ONE, The Farm Stand West, CULTURE Craft Coffee + Espresso, Vintana Wine + Dine and Lux Ave Boutique.

WHAT: The Centre is proud to be hosting an outdoor yoga class in collaboration with Yoga ONE. Tickets purchased in advance are $10 or you can pay $12 cash at the door. This event will be held on the penthouse level of The Centre¹s Moonlight Veranda for a 60-minute all-levels yoga class. Beginners are welcome! Please bring your own mat. The event will also be partnering with The Farm Stand West, CULTURE Craft Coffee + Espresso, Vintana Wine + Dine, and Lux Avenue Boutique to offer refreshments, a special healthy lunch offering, and a raffle for some fun yoga swag.

WHERE:

The Centre ­ Moonlight Veranda Venue

Third Level

1205 Auto Park Way, Escondido, CA 92029

WHEN: Saturday, September 19th

10:00 a.m. ­ 11:00 a.m.

About The Centre

At The Centre, luxury means being able to make the most of every moment and spend time as you wish. Our goal is to make every moment a pleasure. At the heart of The Centre lies Lexus Escondido; the full-service award-winning Lexus dealership. In addition, a California-style cuisine restaurant is open on the third floor where guests can enjoy stunning views of the local mountains and city. The restaurant, Vintana Wine + Dine, is operated by the Cohn Restaurant Group and renowned chef Deborah Scott.

Within the 326,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility a glass elevator lifts you to three stories of comfort and convenience that include: a golf simulator, a Technology Center, a private library, a children¹s area, Stephen Fishwick¹s Fine Art Collection, Lux Ave Boutique, Sweet Ribbon Events, plush conference rooms and over 25,000 square feet of event space – complete with outdoor fire pits that can be used for concerts, weddings, banquets and more.