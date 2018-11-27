5 Must Have Gifts For An Aspiring Chef

Holiday Gift Guide 2018:

Shopping for the aspiring chef this holiday season? Everyone has one in their family or group of friends.

Support their new craft by buying them high-quality kitchen supplies. A new paring knife or cutting board may be what they need to practice and make delicious meals at home. Here are some gift ideas that will make your aspiring foodie very happy this holiday season.

Paring Knife Set

A paring knife set is a no-brainer for the aspiring chef on your gift list. Choose a high-quality set that has a rubber or wooden handle for safe handling. Choose a three or four-knife pairing set that includes a knife sharpener. Your aspiring chef won’t have to worry about how to prolong the life of his paring knives.

Wooden Cutting Board

Every chef needs their own cutting board. Choose a high-end wooden cutting board that will take to all kinds of wear and tear. You can also opt for a bamboo or cherry wood style cutting board, especially if that chef in your life has a preference for the finer things in life. Some cutting boards stray from the traditional with features like short feet and a thicker chopping block for safer and durable food preparation.

Cast Iron Cookware

Cast iron cookware has increased in popularity over the years. Even though it’s pricey, it’s one of the greatest gifts you can give to an aspiring chef. Even newlyweds and college kids are happy with getting cast iron cookware as a gift. This cookware is sturdy and durable, ensuring long-lasting quality. If you don’t want to spend a few hundred on a cookware set, then settle on a cast iron skillet or griddle pan.

Aerating Wine Glasses

This is a great gift if the chef in your life loves to drink wine or cook with wine. Pour your desire red wine into the vessel of the wine glass. As you pour, the wine is immediately being aerated and streamed into the main bowl of the glass. This creates a shower-like effect that exposes your wine to the most aeration you’ll get in a single pour. Aerating wine glasses will make some of the wine snobs on your list the happiest people this holiday season.

High-Quality Olive Oil

You can’t cook without high-grade olive oil. An aspiring chef may feel overwhelmed about all the ingredients they need to make the perfect dish. They don’t have to worry anymore if you buy them high-quality olive oil. This level of quality is guaranteed to bring out the flavors in each dish. Visit a local grocery store and purchase the best olive oil on the shelf. You can also buy them high-quality olive oil from an organic grocery store or local provider.

Avoid purchasing kitchen gadgets like a blender or mixer. They’re oftentimes hard to clean and underused. Meanwhile, high-quality items like olive oil and paring knives are used daily. Cookbooks are another great option, but there are too many to choose from. Visit shopatdean.com for more gift ideas for the chef in your life.