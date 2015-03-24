Ms. Jr Pre Teen San Diego AVA AQUINO

Ava Aquino of Vista, CA winner of the Miss Jr. Pre-Teen San Diego preliminary competition in 2014 now goes on to compete for her share of thousands of dollars in prizes and specialty gifts that will be awarded at the 2015 National Competition in Orlando, Florida. Ava will be competing in the Miss Jr. Pre-Teen division, one of four divisions that will have young ladies ages 7 through 19 competing in modeling routines, which include casual wear and formal wear. More importantly, Ava will display her personality and speaking skills while interviewing publicly on stage with this year’s National judging panel. Personality is the number one aspect that each contestant is judged on during all phases of competition.

As title winner of the preliminary local competition, Ava became eligible to participate in the National Competition and was awarded a full modeling scholarship and 5-night and 6-day expense paid trip to Orlando, FL. Ava will go on to represent San Diego and the surrounding communities at the National Competition in Florida on December 9-14, 2015. Qualified judges from all around the United States will be judging on the same basis as the preliminary level, where personality is considered the most important aspect in the pageant competition. A cruise vacation, cash scholarships and a total of over $40,000 in prizes will be awarded to the winners at the National Competition. Other prizes will be awarded to all Runners-up and Top Ten Finalists.

Community businesses, organizations, and private individuals will assist Ava in participating in this year’s competition by becoming an official sponsor to her. Through sponsorship, Ava will receive all the necessary financial and familial support to allow Ava to become a very confident and well-prepared contestant in this year’s National Competition.

Any business, organization, or private individual who may be interested in becoming a sponsor to Ava or purchase additional advertising in the program book, dedicated to the contestant, may contact the 2015 National Competition Staff at 1-800-559-3492 M-F 9-5 (EST).

Ava’s current sponsors include:

Aquino’s Auto Restoration-The Aquino Family

Ashley’s Furniture-The Corn Family

The Cueto Family

Dr. Randy Fulton of Fulton Chiropractic

Newport Smiles & Dental Spa www.mynewportsmiles.com

Pacific Lipo www.pacificlipo.com