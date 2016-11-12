L’Auberge Del Mar Fall Season

The premiere luxury destination in beautiful Del Mar, California, is just steps from the Pacific Ocean and beloved Del Mar Beach. Across the street, you’ll find fabulous shopping and dining to your heart’s delight. This exclusive residential community makes for a wonderful travel destination where people are warm, friendly, and inviting.

L’Auberge Del Mar, A Destination Hotel, continues to highlight and revel in the excitement of Del Mar’s Bing Crosby fall race meet. This autumn, the resort will feature Spa Specials like the Starting Gate Massage and Run Burgundy Foot Revival. Guests can favor signature M’uleps before and after trips to the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club – a most popular combo of Moscow Mule and Mint Julep. And always L’Auberge Del Mar throws a fantastic party for horse racing aficionados to gather and celebrate. This year’s bash is its Bing Crosby Party on Friday, November 11, a fun tribute to Bing who in 1937 greeted the first fan through the famous Del Mar gates.

Friday, November 11, from 5 to 11 p.m.

Traditionally this party is the place to be seen and the Del Mar autumn party not to be missed. The Bing Crosby Party is thrown on opening day of the Fall Meet and will celebrate the big day with live Big Band music in The Living Room, the best cocktails in town and, of course, delicious party hors d’oeuvres created by Chef Nathan Lingle. Bars will feature specialty craft beers, fine wines and signature cocktails. It all adds up to another sweet night by the sea.

Tickets for the Bing Crosby Party are $65 in advance, $79 at the door, or $295 for “pick six” (six wrist bands); tickets are limited; reserve in advance at www.bingcrosbypartydelmar.com.

Private Living Room Vignette is available for $1,900 plus tax and includes: 12 Wrist Bands, Private Space, Custom Charcuterie Board and 2 Bottles of Veuve Clicquot Champagne. Details at www.bingcrosbypartydelmar.com.

Racing Season Spa L’Auberge Specials

Available from November 11 through December 4

At Spa L’Auberge, the goal is always to help guests look and feel as beautiful and well cared for as a racing beauty, so three special spa treatments are being offered during the fall racing season.

Starting Gate Massage allows clients to get an early start and receive the Spa’s Signature Massage between 8 and 9 a.m. at a discounted price. 50 minutes: $125

Run Burgundy Foot Revival is designed to relieve tired, achy feet with a treatment using refreshing hot towels and a foot and calf massage. 30 minutes: $75

Winner’s Glow Hydrating Facial hydrates and nourishes the skin and is just the ticket after a long, sunny day at the races. 50 minutes: $135

For Spa L’Auberge appointments, call 858-793-6493.

M’ulep: A Winning Cocktail to Enjoy Before or (and!) After The Races

At L’Auberge Del Mar, the M’ulep has become a much-savored mixed breed cocktail, part Moscow Mule and part Mint Julep, which means double the pleasure. This signature thirst-quencher is created with tart lime, powerful ginger, refreshing mint and aged vodka – all making it delicious to the finish. To be enjoyed in The Living Room, Bleu Bar and KITCHEN 1540. L’Auberge Del Mar

L’Auberge Del Mar

1540 Camino Del Mar

Del Mar, CA 92014

858.259.1515

www.laubergedelmar.com