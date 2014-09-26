- Tips For Emergency Dental CarePosted 3 days ago
- L’Auberge Del Mar Fall SeasonPosted 7 months ago
- Best Ways to Travel to Vegas for a Night on the TownPosted 9 months ago
- Exclusive Yoga Event in San DiegoPosted 2 years ago
- Ms. Jr Pre Teen San Diego AVA AQUINOPosted 2 years ago
- Charity Golf TournamentPosted 2 years ago
- Make-A-Wish Honoree 2015Posted 2 years ago
- RSF Fall FestivalPosted 3 years ago
- San Diego Computer HelpPosted 3 years ago
- 10th Annual SES Tennis PRO-AMPosted 3 years ago
- SoCal Parrot Charity EventPosted 3 years ago
- El Milagro Estate for Sale $19,995,000Posted 3 years ago
- Fun Dog Events in San DiegoPosted 3 years ago
- Grey Lee Designs “My Eternity” NecklacePosted 3 years ago
- Beverly Hills Food & Wine ExtravaganzaPosted 3 years ago
RSF Fall Festival
The non profit organizations in the community of Rancho Santa Fe, host a week of social gatherings which showcase their services for all residents in and around the area at the annual RSF Fall festival. Bring friends and family out to enjoy the festivities, as we welcome the Fall season bringing the community and businesses together for a fun-filled social gathering for all to enjoy.
The largest of these events is sponsored by Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club.
WHAT: The Fall Festival
This year the popular & FUN western style BBQ will be held
WHEN: Friday, October 3, 4:00pm – 8:00PM
WHERE: Village Park | (between La Gracia & Avenida Acacia)
Bring the family for rides in the Wells Fargo stagecoach
FUN House | Face Painting | Music | Magic Tricks | BBQ
hosted by the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club
RSF Rotary is grateful for the generous support of Valenti International, this year’s sponsor of the “adult beverage” garden.
Approximately 800 guests are expected
Public is welcome
Tickets may be purchased at the event.
$12 for adults | $8 for children under 8 years old
Adult beverages may be purchased separately