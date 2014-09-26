The non profit organizations in the community of Rancho Santa Fe, host a week of social gatherings which showcase their services for all residents in and around the area at the annual RSF Fall festival. Bring friends and family out to enjoy the festivities, as we welcome the Fall season bringing the community and businesses together for a fun-filled social gathering for all to enjoy.

The largest of these events is sponsored by Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club.

WHAT: The Fall Festival

This year the popular & FUN western style BBQ will be held

WHEN: Friday, October 3, 4:00pm – 8:00PM

WHERE: Village Park | (between La Gracia & Avenida Acacia)

Bring the family for rides in the Wells Fargo stagecoach

FUN House | Face Painting | Music | Magic Tricks | BBQ

hosted by the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club

RSF Rotary is grateful for the generous support of Valenti International, this year’s sponsor of the “adult beverage” garden.

Approximately 800 guests are expected

Public is welcome

Tickets may be purchased at the event.

$12 for adults | $8 for children under 8 years old

Adult beverages may be purchased separately