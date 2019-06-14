It’s official San Diego’s premiere personal concierge agency with a focus on client-customized service is now open for business! (Images Credit: Pixabay)

“I’m incredibly excited about this company. It’s something I’ve wanted to do for so long and now it’s a reality,” said San Diego Personal Concierge Owner and Founder, Rebecca Condello.

“Helping people by taking things off their list and allowing us to do their planning, organizing, shopping, or whatever they need is an honor. I love giving people back their free time,” she said.

The company provides a lengthy list of services to clients including Personal and Virtual Assistant, Event and Travel Planning, Organization, and Personal Shopping services to name a few. Clients choose services based on their requirements and timelines, and a qualified assistant is assigned to ensure clients have the best possible experience. Condello added, “Details matter, so expect us to spend time getting to know you and asking questions to make sure you’re getting the personalized service that separates us from anyone else.”

San Diego Personal Concierge was founded by the owner who spent years in Corporate America and felt as though she had no free time. “All of my nights and weekends were busy with chores and errands, and I thought about how nice it would be to hire someone to do it so I could relax and enjoy life,” said Condello. This inspired her to start San Diego Personal Concierge.

Let’s earn more from this multitasking maven…

Rancho Santa Magazine: What is a personal Concierge service?

Rebecca Condello: A personal concierge service provides a personal assistant to help you do things that are taking away your valuable time so you can do more of what you want in your life.

Rancho Santa Magazine: What inspired you to start this business?

Rebecca Condello: Many things inspired me to start this business. I love helping people, it brings me happiness. Also, having spent my entire adult life in the corporate world, I understand how valuable free time is. When you’re working 50 plus hours a week, it’s difficult to juggle all of the “must do’s” and still have time for “want to do.” Even if you’re not working those hours life can be overwhelming. It gives anyone who wants more free time the option to hire someone to give them that time.

Rancho Santa Magazine: What makes your business unlike any other?

Rebecca Condello: People matter. I want anyone who works with us to understand they matter. We are listening to what you need and we want to make sure you’re happy. I want any client to know we really care about their experience. Likewise, I want anyone working for me to feel valued and respected and treated with kindness.

Rancho Santa Magazine: Have you discovered your personal purpose in what you do?

Rebecca Condello: I have! I’ve always been happiest when I can help other people. Throughout my life, when I wasn’t working or doing my own chores and errands, I would spend any free time helping my friends with their party planning, organizing, shopping, travel arrangements, or any little thing they needed. Friends used to tell me I was so good at it, I should make a career at it. It actually sparked a little something in me and was part of the inspiration for starting San Diego Personal Concierge. It’s something that can make a difference to someone, which is what matters most to me.

Rancho Santa Magazine: What can clients expect when working with you?

Rebecca Condello: Expect us to take time to ask questions so we understand what they need from us and how we can serve them in a way that works best for them. Everyone is different, their needs are different. I want clients to have a customized experience.

Rancho Santa Magazine: What services do you offer?

Rebecca Condello: San Diego Personal Concierge provides Personal Assistant, Virtual Assistant, Event Planning, Vacation Planning, Organization, Project Management, and Copy Writing and Editing services.

Rancho Santa Magazine: Is any request off limits?

Rebecca Condello: We offer a comprehensive list of services. If there’s something a client might need, but isn’t a part of our list, we absolutely encourage them to ask. If it’s a service we don’t provide — house cleaning, pet sitting/walking, cooking for instance ­— part of what we do is research and help to hire staff.

Rancho Santa Magazine: What areas are your services available in?

Rebecca Condello: San Diego Personal Concierge mainly serves San Diego and San Diego County. We are available to travel for an additional fee.

Rancho Santa Magazine: What are your available hours?

Our normal business hours are Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. We can work outside of those hours for an additional cost.

For a complete list of services offered and for more information about San Diego Personal Concierge, please visit the website https://sdpersonalconcierge.com.