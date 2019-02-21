Things To Know Before Buying Diamonds In Singapore

Is your wedding knocking at your door and you haven’t decided on the ring? Are you thinking of proposing your girl going down on your knees with a classy diamond ring in your hand? Choosing a diamond is not an easy task. You need to be aware of the quality issues, the various types, and how to assess a diamond accurately so that the jeweler can’t fool you. You never know what may trouble you. (Images Credit: Pixabay)

Well, choosing an appropriate diamond for your ring is not rocket science either. You just need to keep a few things in mind when determining its quality, which we shall talk about in the blog. Diamonds come in various shapes and sizes, and of different quality and it get confusing for the customers.

So, here are a few things you must know before choosing your diamond ring:

What Shape to Choose?

Well, Diamonds come in vast shape differences, some simple and some extremely delicate. Talking about popularity, about three-quarters of all diamonds (meant for a ring) sold all over the world are round in shape. It doesn’t at all mean that the other shapes let you down. It’s a mere stat stating the popularity of round diamonds over its counterparts. It’s mainly because of their supreme brilliance and fire that they get sold at this rapid pace.

If we dig deep into the variety, we’d find a lot of fancy shapes with a classy look, like Princess diamonds, Cushion, Radiant, Asscher, and Emerald diamonds. All of these come with different specifications and contrast in their look and elegance.

Focusing on Size Vs. Quality

While size is the most sought-after characteristic in a diamond ring, it might not be everything you are looking for. You obviously can’t compromise on the quality by just going for the size. You need to assess both the factors accordingly and come to a conclusion where you are in proper accordance with both of them. Carat is the unit to determine the size of the diamond, though originally used for weight.

Most of the diamonds that we see around us measure less than a carat. That is the reason why carat has a subunit called points, where 1 Carat= 100 points. You can buy a 50-point or a 75-point carat according to the need of the occasion.

Cuts and Color

The cut is by far the most important quality of a Diamond Singapore because it determines the complete look of the ring. Everyone notices the size and most importantly, the cut of the diamond. It refers to the delicate way that they carve out the diamond from the whole block and the way they shape it. Different cuts are there for different diamond shapes so that they are easy to recognize and buy.

Jewelers classify diamonds into various colors as well where different colors have specific codes. While most prefer the colorless white diamond, the F-H color grade is popular in demand as well.

So, before you go and buy an auspicious diamond for an auspicious occasion, just have a proper check and then make up your mind on what to buy. You can always get a good deal when you look for it.