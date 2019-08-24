- 5 Great Gourmet Gift IdeasPosted 1 hour ago
5 Great Gourmet Gift Ideas
What do you get someone who has everything? Buying gifts can be difficult. When in doubt, food is always a great gift option. Of course, you don’t want to walk into a grand party with something you could get from any grocery store. That’s where these gourmet gifts come in. Below are five great gourmet gift ideas that make a perfect gift for any occasion. (Image Credit: Rawpixels/Pixabay)
Premium Dates
Dates have recently come into fashion as one of the best luxury food gifts. Dates taste wonderful when eaten on their own. Their taste is similar to that of a fig, or like a less-sweet version of a prune. If not eaten on their own, dates also taste wonderful when added to baked goods. When crushed, they can also be used as a pastry filling.
Aged Cheese and Meat
Cheese and meat plates are the staple of party food, whether it’s a child’s birthday party or a 50th anniversary soiree. While cheap plates might have American cheese slices and bologna, you can buy elegant trays that come with smoked meat and aged cheeses. Any party host would be pleased as punch to get a gourmet party favor like this.
Dark Chocolate
Is there anything more delectable than a fine square of dark chocolate? Dark chocolate, in moderation, is good for your health. In moderation or not, it’s always good for your taste buds. As a plus, dark chocolate treats come in many delectable forms. Buy your friends or loved ones dark chocolate fudge, truffles, chocolate-covered fruit, and more! Anyone who enjoys sweets is sure to love this gourmet gift.
Organic Coffee Beans
Coffee tastes best when it is ground fresh first thing in the morning. Buying whole coffee beans is a great gift that looks luxurious, but that doesn’t necessarily need to be expensive. Buy whole coffee beans at your local coffee shop, co-op, or online. Both local coffee and fair-trade coffee have their high points and will make any coffee lover’s day.
Wine
Wine is one of the classic gourmet gifts. If buying wine for a friend or loved one, it’s best to know what kinds of wine they enjoy first. Learn about whether your friends love their wine red or white, dry or sweet, and what flavors they enjoy. Once you know all of this, you can search for wines they might like online or at your local wine realtor.
Final Thoughts
Whether you are looking for the perfect gift for a birthday present or for any other occasion, try giving one of these gourmet gifts to make your friend’s day. Gourmet truly are the best gifts for people who are hard to shop for, have everything they need, and who love to try new things!