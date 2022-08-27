5 Ways To Enhance Your Beauty Now

5 WAYS TO ENHANCE YOUR BEAUTY

Coastal Medical Aesthetics is a top beauty spa in San Diego for beauty enhancements. Among their services are Botox, Fillers, Lasers, and Face and Body Sculpting. What do we know about Fillers? Fillers are injectables enhancing the face. Furthermore, there are different kinds with different purposes and I will go through 5 of them in this article. Let us now go to the first Filler and see the rest and how they can enhance our beauty.

JUVEDERM IT

The first filler that Coastal Medical Aesthetic offers is the Juvederm It. The Juvederm is a nonsurgical filler administered by the healthcare professional, and is responsible in fading your smile lines located around your nose and mouth which grow wrinkly as you age. With just a few injectables, on the key areas of your skin, you can becoming youthful again.

JUVEDERM ULTRA

The next beauty filler we have here is similar to the first as it smoothens and corrects the parenthesis (or smile) lines on the face, but the only difference is that it also focuses on lip wrinkles. We have here the Juvederm Ultra. Furthermore, the chemicals used for this filler is derived naturally from the natural sugar found in our body.

VOLUMA

The third beauty filler which is the first and only FDA approved injectable in your cheek area is the Voluma. When injected Voluma instantly adds volume lost to aging in the cheek area by creating a contour and subtle lift. Moreover, the results of Voluma can last up to 2 years if you religiously take good care of your skin!

VOLLURE

The forth injectable we have here is the Vollure. It is designed to temporarily add volume to the facial wrinkles for a smoother appearance to the face. Furthermore, the lidocaine in the gel improves the comfort of the injection by reducing sensitivity to pain. This will definitely make you look and feel younger and compared to the others, there is less pain.

VOLBELLA

The fifth and last filler or injectable we talk about here is the Volbella, which is a crystal-clear gel that is injected directly into and around the lips using an ultra-fine needle. Furthermore, it temporarily plumps the lips for lip augmentation and it smoothens the appearance of lines around the mouth, Similar to the Voluma, the Volbella’s lidocaine gel improves the comfort of the injection by reducing sensitivity to pain.

And there you have the 5 fillers or injectables available to you at Coastal Medical Aesthetics. Younger and finer skin await you at 3 of their beauty spas/clinics.