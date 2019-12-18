All Year Plants That Will Bring Life In Your Home!

Winter is officially upon us and with it comes shorter days, colder temperatures and a lot of snow. While some of us love the winter, it is not a very popular season for most. Sure, everyone loves Christmas, but the cold weather can really make winter a difficult time. In fact, the winter is a prime time for people to develop seasonal affective disorder (or SAD). (Photo credits: Pixabay)

One of the worst parts of winter for many people is that their outdoor gardens cease to exist. Planting or tending to flowers and plants can make people have, give them a sense of responsibility and gardening can even have health benefits. However, winter doesn’t have to be the end of your gardening journey for another year.

This is because there are indoor plants that can be grown all year to bring life into your homes. With that in mind, this article is going to look at some luxurious and high-quality all year plants that can bring life into your home.

Christmas Cactus

When you see the word cactus, you expect a prickly and unwelcoming plant. However, the Christmas cactus is so much more than that. These plants sprout gorgeous and bright red and pink blooms that are sure to add some color to your home during the winter season. They are incredibly luxurious, come in many species and are perfect for Christmas.

Not only that, but this plant is incredibly easy to grow and take care of. It requires little to no effort, only needs to be watered every now and then, and can be kept indoors or outdoors during the summer. They can be put in a hanging basket to add some character to any room, or kept in a pot to be the centerpiece on a table or shelf.

Moth Orchid

Most orchids are notoriously tough to grow, but not the moth orchid. The plant holds up well all year and won’t die if you miss a couple waterings here and there, as they often like a dry environment. The combination of the long and sleek bright green stems, with the elegant and colorful blooms make this an attractive plant to grow.

There are also dozens of different species of moth orchid, and they come in a range of different colors. This means that no matter the decor or color of your home, you should be able to find a moth orchid that fits it well. Also, they can tolerate low-light situations, but are also comfortable in medium or bright lights, too.

Chinese Evergreen

The Chinese evergreen is one of the best looking plants you can have in your home all year. It has very broad leaves, which are decorated with attractive patterns of colors that range from green to silver, to cream. They can add some sophistication to a range of different rooms.

However, in addition to being a beautiful and luxurious, this plant is also quite tough and resilient. It can deal with very inconsistent watering, and can grow and thrive in low light. The house plant also has air-purifying qualities, which make it a great choice.

In conclusion, these luxurious all year plants are sure to bring life into your home, no matter the season. There are dozens of other plants that can be grown indoors all year, so be sure to do your research and discover which works best for your space and lifestyle.