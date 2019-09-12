Author & Businesswoman Ieshia Leverette

Ieshia Leverette is a successful, progressive business woman who’s widely known as a business coach and President of FitRealty. But recently, she added another title to her resume; author. Leverette recently released her first book, titled “Naked Truth.”

“Naked Truth” is a spiritually-empowering book, and is based on true events. Leverette says her inspiration for writing the book was a divine inspiration from God.

“God wanted me to share my story to inspire others who may not understand that life can change,” Leverette explains, “You can overcome obstacles. He wanted me to help bridge others into who they deserve to be and let them know it is possible.”

Leverette’s “Naked Truth” is the first book in a three-part series. According to her, there’s no way she could fit the whole story into one book.

“Each book has its own voice based on who I was at that time. ‘Naked Truth’ is my first time capsule of who I was, how I spoke, how I thought at that time,” shared Leverette.

Leverette offers no-holds-barred, forthright and to-the-point advice to readers of “Naked Truth” .

“No matter the journey you travel, the path you take, or how long it takes if you keep going, you will find yourself creating a way to become who you deserve to be. You may think you have a hard life, but the fact of the matter is that everyone has a story.”

More information about Ieshia Leverette and her debut book, “Naked Truth” can be found at https://ladyleverette.com