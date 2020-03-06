Great Intern Housing in NYC

If you are looking for great intern housing in New York for your internship, and you don’t know what type of apartment to choose… Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. (Image Credit: Daria Shevtsova/Pexels)

Imagine what it would be like if you live in cooperative and communal living arrangements. Such an arrangement is called coliving. Shared apartment or co-living is fast becoming the best choice for many interns across New York City. As an intern, if you desire a place that can offer you all that you need from a social and private viewpoint, then coliving is your best bet.

Interns in New York often walk the tightrope between saving money and paying their monthly bills.

This has risen the demand for shared housing, which is spacious, decent, affordable, and clean.

In some cases, when interns secure an affordable apartment, they end up not being satisfied with the services and amenities they fine.

With co-living, interns can afford to live in a furnished room that has access to all essential amenities. In co-living monthly expenses is distributed relatively, which saves you a lot of hassle.

Pretty good, huh? Also, you can now have a peaceful internship while living in a shared apartment for interns and other people from different backgrounds. You will also enjoy provisions such as workspace, kitchen, mini theatre, gym, laundry, and much more. By choosing co-living as an intern, you are deciding to live with like-minded people in a stylish and smart home with recreational facilities.

Let’s dig a little deeper into some of the benefits of choosing co-living as an intern.

BE PART OF A COMMUNITY

The concept of co-living has redefined what housing used to be. It doesn’t matter what part of New York you live in; the shared apartment can be found everywhere.

Unlike interns dorm, co-living is all about community. People from different backgrounds living under one roof, with a host who’s responsible for bringing them together and giving everyone all they need to live comfortably.

It is also important to point out that co-living does support individuality. The idea behind co-living is for people to collaborate rather than compete and share rather than consume.

Since co-living is about communal living, as an intern, you get to meet people from all works of life and different age range.

Typically the individuals who live in a co-living community include entrepreneurs, professionals, and artists who need an environment where they can get inspired and empowered.

Additionally, coliving helps to encourage sustainable lifestyles with the ability to share resources.

Because you’re now part of a community, coliving is an excellent strategy if your internship required a 9 to 5 work schedule. You can now have more face to face interaction and many more out of your daily life.

PRIVACY WHEN YOU WANT IT, COMMUNITY WHEN YOU NEED IT.

As individuals, we need a little me-time once in a while, and coliving space, certainly offers you that anytime you need it.

The idea behind co-living is to foster that sense of communal living, collaborating with people, and being around them. But in all this, you can still enjoy so much quiet time.

Even with features like large suite bedrooms, chef’s grade kitchens, and saké bars, shared housing is still different from your regular apartment or dorm.

What set shared housing apart from traditional residential and hotel setting, is the community lifestyle.

Living in a shared apartment in New York City helps you to meet an exciting and diverse group of people who share common thread like you.

You will meet an element of like-mindedness in the community and other varieties. It will not just be retired individuals, young professionals, students, or creatives.

It’s a combination of these kinds of people with their backgrounds and stories that makes shared housing amazing.

COST EFFECTIVE

Let’s face it… For an average intern, buying a house in New York is impossible.

This is because it is too expensive. To make matters worse, we earn less than most of our parents during their time, and prices are still on the high side.

For most interns, renting an apartment is the only choice, but sharing the cost of a large apartment will be a win-win for both owners.

Meanwhile, renting your apartment would require you to go through ads or going through flat by flat to see different types of studio flats.

But guess what… ? Sharing with others will not only save you some money, but it would give you space, including a decent sized kitchen, a large living room, sometimes a balcony or garden.

Intern housing in NYC is so much easier and cheaper with coliving space. With the cost of water and electricity included, along with house repairs, TV, cleaning, and regular maintenance.

With all this covered, you no longer need to wait for the electrician to arrive, or a surprise bill your broken water heater, that is no longer your responsibility.

The shared apartment is very much constant and cost-effective. For many interns, this is a comforting thought, especially when you’re bringing in a minimal amount of money each month and don’t want to go into depth.

You tend to develop a higher sense of respect for shared property and furnishings.

There are some rules in co-living spaces that ensure the property and environment are kept clean for everyone. For shared housing will also ask for little deposit just in case of unavoidable circumstances and accidents.

As an intern in NYC, coliving offers you the freedom to focus on your internship and social life.

You don’t have to worry about your apartment; it’s merely there for your security, convenience, and enjoyment.

CONCLUSION

For an intern, coliving offers you an exciting new way to live that is budget-friendly and filled with freedom.

At SharedEasy, the ultimate goal is to combine quality and privacy with building an environment where resources can be shared in a communal space.

SharedEasy caters to all kinds of individuals from a different profession, including those older. This is because they understand people vary in their needs and expectations.

In addition to that…SharedEasy offers you commonality; because of this, everyone has that desire to connect or at least bring something to the table.

Because of this, living in SharedEasy is an asset because you don’t know who you might meet, but you will like them.

SharedEasy community managers regularly organize great internal events and dinners, at the same time acting as a host to bring people together.

This means making new friends is very easy and quick. SharedEasy coliving space is indeed a thriving and energetic hub for open-minded people.

Co-living communities manage by SharedEasy welcomes people from all religions, races, sexual orientations, and we are not judgmental. Plus, we will also welcome you no matter what your bank balance says.

The instant acceptance in SharedEasy is impressive. You are accepted and welcomed with hesitation.

Overall, the benefits of co-living outweigh the cons. Co-living is fast becoming the most attractive and appealing choice for interns in New York City, and it’s the best for you.