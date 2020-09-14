How to Maintain Human Hair Extensions

While they seem like the newest hair and beauty trend taking social media by storm, the reality is, human hair extensions have been around ever since Ancient Egypt. Back then, both men and women added strands of hair to their natural hair to get more volume or length. In Jewish tradition, it’s customary for women, once married, to wear hair wigs to symbolize their martial status. Throughout parts of Africa, hair accessorizing and using braiding techniques for hair lengthening, has been a part of cultural tradition for millennia. (Image Credit: Gift Habeshaw/Unsplash)

Human hair extensions are not just a fleeting beauty trend and it appears they aren’t going anything. Our love for long and voluminous hair runs deep. However, if you already have hair extensions or considering them, you might be interested to know what hair accessories and products are needed to maintain your glamorous hair extensions so they can last longer and look beautiful and shiny for many days to come. Let’s dive in and have a look at hair extension essentials.

What is the best brush for hair extensions?

One very simple way to ruin your hair extensions (and natural hair) is not paying enough attention when brushing them, and not using the right tools. The experts recommend using a special brush if you have hair extensions (it doesn’t matter if you have micro-bonds, clip-ins, or a weave). When the hair extensions are attached to your natural hair, a special hairbrush is needed so you don’t unnecessarily damage your hair or loosen the extensions.

One of the best brushes for hair extensions is a loop brush. It is inexpensive, which is always a big plus, and it does the job beautifully. It is recommended even for curly hair as it can detangle the hair but won’t pull or tug at the hair extension strands (or loosen the curls, for that matter).

A brush with soft bristles is ideal for hair with extensions if you want to avoid breaking or pulling at your natural hair. A round brush could be the right choice if you are aiming for more volume, while a paddle brush is great for straight hair and to keep frizz at bay.

When it comes to brushing your hair with extensions attached, it’s also about the right technique. Before brushing, try lightly running your fingers through your hair to detangle. Gently loosen the big knots before you start brushing.

Avoid getting too close to the roots when brushing the hair extension so you don’t weaken the clip, tape or weave. Also, it’s important to avoid brushing wet or damp hair as the damage can be severe.

Special Hair Extension Shampoo and Conditioner

When it comes to washing your hair extensions, no ordinary shampoo or conditioner will do. There are certain ingredients in regular hair care products that could damage hair extensions such as sulphates and alcohol.

Your hair extensions need special care for long lasting wear. This is the reason why most hair experts would advise investing in a special shampoo for hair extensions. Hair care products formulated especially for human hair extensions can eliminate the impurities from your scalp and hair without damaging the extensions. They can also provide long-lasting hair moisture and shine, which is exactly what we need!

The Best Serums and Sprays For Hair Extensions

While a special hair extension shampoo and conditioner are must-haves, you might also want to consider investing in other hair care products such as serums and sprays to help maintain day-long moisture, prevent the notorious frizzy effect and help with styling.

Since hair extensions are not connected to the scalp, they can become very dry, unlike your natural hair that benefits from the oils your scalp naturally produces. This is the reason why you a hydrating hair mask once every week can help keep your extensions moisturized and looking silky smooth.

Argan oil is a great choice for your human hair extensions. You can use just a few drops on the ends of the hair to prevent hair tangling and split ends, and to give your hair extra shine. Olive oil or coconut oil are also good alternatives, just make sure you’re only using a few drops and only on the ends of the hair to prevent an extra oily scalp.

If you often use a straightening wand, curler, or other heat styling tools, you also need a thermal protection product for hair. Keep in mind that when using heat styling tools, you should avoid applying it to the roots as you may end up ruining your hair extensions clips or tapes.

Hair Replacement Clips for Clip-in Extensions and Replacement Tapes for Tape-in Extensions

It can happen that hair extension clips or tapes are damaged. If you notice that your clip-in extension comes loose, has broken off, or falls out, then it might be time to consider getting a replacement. Thankfully it’s not difficult to replace the clips or tapes for your extensions. You can order replacements clips and tapes online. However, if you don’t feel confident enough, you could always check in with your local hair salon who deals with hair extensions for help.

How to Carry Your Cip-in or Halo Extensions?

If you have temporary clip-in extensions s or halo extensions, you’ll need a special case to store them in when traveling or for when you aren’t wearing them. If you don’t store the extensions carefully, this can lead to their early demise, but also things like dust accumulation, tangling and a lacklustre look.

There are different types of hair extension storage options. A good carrier or storage option is one that keeps the hair from tangling or from further damage.

With a special brush, a nourishing shampoo, a hydrating conditioner and mask, and a few replacements if necessary, you are ready to go and enjoy your hair extensions to their fullest potential!