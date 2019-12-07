Jennie Levin Is Legally Lovely: Top Personal Injury Lawyer

Today we are happy to introduce you to Jennie Levin. Jennie Levin is one of the best Personal Injury attorneys in the Los Angeles area. She is the founder of the renowned personal injury law firm The Law Offices of Jennie Levin which has been rated as a top three personal injury law firms in Los Angeles by threebestrated.com.

Jennie is a classic self-made American-dream success story. She was born in Uzbekistan. When she was 13, her family immigrated to Israel where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in Linguistics and Literature. She started working on a Ph.D. in Linguistics when she decided to come to America and pursue a career in law. “As a woman growing up in the middle east, I wanted to have more power to stand up for myself and other women” says Jennie. “That is one of the reasons I chose to become an attorney instead of a professor of Linguistics.”

Jennie applied to law schools in California while still in Israel. She recalls “There were only 5 of us in the room taking the LSATs in Israel and I was the only non-American in the room.” Despite the distance and all other obstacles associated with not being local, Jennie got admitted and graduated from Berkley Law School. “When you have a vision and a dream, nothing can stop you.” Jennie says.

After graduating, Jennie started working at a large law firm specializing in defending pharmaceutical companies for claims involving side-effects caused by medications. “Working with this firm I knew I wanted to do something different. I wanted to make an impact and help people—not big companies.”

In 2010, Jennie opened her own law firm—Law Offices of Jennie Levin where she and her team focus on catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases.

Today, she is a recipient of multiple awards, including Attorneys of Distinction. This year, she has been recognized as a Top 10 personal injury attorney by The National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys and made the list of top 100 Verdicts in California.

“No amount of money can ever cure a permanent injury or replace a loved one.” Jennie says. While that is certainly the case, it helps to have an attorney like Jennie when it comes to getting compensation you deserve.

