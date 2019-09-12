Should You Microdose CBD Products?

If you’ve never tried CBD’s before, you may be clueless about where to start. (Image Credit: Pixabay)

Despite the advice given by many CBD brands, more is not always better. The experts at Tru Medicinals CBD recommend microdosing to find what works best for you. The company offers high quality CBD products personalized for the individual.

Tru Medicinals explains on their website, “Early studies show that CBDs have been most effective for people at a low to moderate dose.”

Microdosing involves taking small amounts of CBD at regular intervals, until you figure out what works best for your situation.

Experimenting is Key

For most people, less equals more. CBD users usually don’t need a high dose to get optimal results, which is why experts recommend starting with a microdose and then increasing if necessary.

Going with a smaller dose not only saves money, but even more importantly, a smaller dose is often equally effective for most people.

Microdosing also minimizes the risk of over stimulating the cannabinoid receptors, thus minimizing the potential for side effects.

How Does Microdosing Work?

Microdosing isn’t intended to be done indefinitely. Rather, microdosing should be used as a method to identify particular dosage needs. Once the optimal dosage is discovered, most CBD users will begin taking that amount two or three times each day.

Figuring out an optimal dose of CBDs will vary depending on the type of CBD product being used.

Tru Medicinals offers this piece of advice, “Re-crystallization is completely natural with CBD products. We recommend shaking the bottle before each use to prevent re-crystallization and to evenly distribute the CBD throughout the bottle to ensure accurate dosage.”

Keep in mind when microdosing that the effects of the CBD may not be immediate, and finding an optimal dose can take a few weeks.